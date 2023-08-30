 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families

At the start of this year, Kanye West sprung a surprise when he introduced his new wife, Bianca Censori, to the world. Instantly, the mysterious bride gelled well with the outspoken rapstar, leading many to roll their eyes. 

But there is more to the duo's story than meets the eye, as the pair's strong chemistry and often eccentric behaviour can be understood in the light of both belonging to broken families.

Kanye Troubled Relationship with father Ray West

Starting with the Donda hitmaker, it is well-known that he shared a special bond with his mother, Donda; however, on the contrary, his father, Ray West's relationship with him, often eluded the limelight.

On July 19, 2020, Ye was all set for his first presidential race campaign speech in South Carolina when he dropped the truth bomb that provided insight into the father-son troubled bond.

"My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life; the 46-year-old emotionally burst out as tears rolled down his cheeks, noting, "There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy."

The award-winning artist's parents separated when he was three, leaving his responsibilities of raising him squarely on his mother.

But, the Chicago rapper's late mom recalled in her memoir Raising Kanye that he spent his summers with his father in Washington D.C, who was an intrepid photojournalist.

However, tragedy struck the Yeezy maker when Donda West went into forever sleep due to a cosmetic surgery that went wrong in 2007.

Devastated, Ye reconnected with his father, as rekindled was also helped by the 74-year-old visit to the States for prostate cancer surgery as he was based in Dominic Republic.

Strengthening the bond, the Grammy winner featured him on his 2019's Follow God music video and referenced previous tensions in the Billboard-winning track Father Stretch My Hands.

"I was screamin' at my dad/He told me 'it ain't Christlike'" and "I tried to talk to my dad/Give him some advice/he starts spazzin' on me/I start spazzin' back/He said 'That ain't Christ-like.," he rapped.

Bianca's Criminal family Background

Meanwhile, Bianca has an entirely different story involving guns, drugs, legal feuds, and sometimes murder.

Born in Melbourne, the Yeezy designer reportedly belonged to a gangster family.

Jailed for the possession of heroin, the 28-year-old's father, Elia "Leo" Censori, is a notorious gangster who has switched his name to Tony Campana and has also locked horns with his sister in the court over a property dispute, Daily Mail reported.

Exceeding her father's exploits, his brother Eris Censori was a gambling kingpin in his country, once reportedly called "Melbourne's Al Capone."

The infamous hoodlum was nabbed by the authorities for murder in Western Australia, but the verdict was shifted to life imprisonment after the original death sentence.

Besides, one of their eldest brothers, Edmondo, reportedly faced violence charges, "including assaulting police, theft, and threats," in Victoria, Australia.

Nonetheless, observers shared various conflicting takes on the strangely quick fusion of Kanye and Bianca's union. However, their shared trauma experienced at an early age could explain their glowing spark and often mind-boggling activities.

