 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

TV presenter Piers Morgan hit back at Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex said he had 'no support' for his mental health issues after Afghanistan tour in his new Netflix series.

Morgan was commenting on mailplus.co.uk article on Twitter.

The article read, "Harry claims he had 'no support' for his mental health issues after Afghanistan tour in his new Netflix series….despite previously telling one interviewer how much his brother had helped him."

Piers Morgan, who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan and Harry, wrote,  "Are recollections varying again? So sick of this spoiled twerp constantly playing the victim - and lying about the support he got."

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

Harry said he killed Afghan insurgents during sorties against the Taliban while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan where he was a gunner in Apache attack helicopters.

Known in the military as Captain Harry Wales, he was deployed to Afghanistan,  shortly after pictures of him frolicking naked with a nude woman at a hotel in Las Vegas were published around the world.

More From Entertainment:

Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’

Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’
Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families
Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show
Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori video

Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori
Harry Styles girlfriend Taylor Russell shares her thoughts on relationships: ‘You will get hurt’

Harry Styles girlfriend Taylor Russell shares her thoughts on relationships: ‘You will get hurt’
Billie Eilish receives new honour in UK

Billie Eilish receives new honour in UK
Netflix’s final trailer for ‘One Piece’ dives deeper into epic pirate adventure video

Netflix’s final trailer for ‘One Piece’ dives deeper into epic pirate adventure
Prince Louis' picture with Queen Elizabeth nominated for award

Prince Louis' picture with Queen Elizabeth nominated for award