Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

TV presenter Piers Morgan hit back at Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex said he had 'no support' for his mental health issues after Afghanistan tour in his new Netflix series.



Morgan was commenting on mailplus.co.uk article on Twitter.

The article read, "Harry claims he had 'no support' for his mental health issues after Afghanistan tour in his new Netflix series….despite previously telling one interviewer how much his brother had helped him."



Piers Morgan, who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan and Harry, wrote, "Are recollections varying again? So sick of this spoiled twerp constantly playing the victim - and lying about the support he got."

Harry said he killed Afghan insurgents during sorties against the Taliban while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan where he was a gunner in Apache attack helicopters.



Known in the military as Captain Harry Wales, he was deployed to Afghanistan, shortly after pictures of him frolicking naked with a nude woman at a hotel in Las Vegas were published around the world.

