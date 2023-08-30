Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Paris Jackson, daughter of late Michael Jackson, posted a heartfelt tribute to her father on what would have been his 65th birthday. In the Instagram video, she shared memories of her father while wearing a loose sleeveless dress and a high topknot hairstyle. Unfortunately, some social media users chose to focus on her unshaved armpits, leaving negative comments.

In response, Paris addressed the trolls with a message on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

After social media users left comments like, “Shaving armpits is a kinda cleanliness” and “You made this whole video just to show you don’t shave your armpits,” the 25-year-old singer set the record straight.

“i wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair,” Paris posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “i’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves.”

She ended her post, joking, “i was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline.”

The King of Pop’s only daughter received support from many fans, with one writing, “You’re fine just the way you are! Keep doing you! Dad will be proud.”

“love you paris, armpit hair and jawline included lmao” another added.