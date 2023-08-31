Miley Cyrus shares insights into controversial image from 2008

 
Miley Cyrus is currently sharing her nostalgic journey while going down memory lane in the series Used To Be Young, initiated by her on TikTok and inspired by her latest track Used To Be Young.

Miley is currently sharing her journey from being a child star in the Disney series Hannah Montana to rising to fame as a globally acclaimed musician.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress posted a video featuring the latest episode of the series. She captioned her post, "Used To Be Young (Series): Watch the series at tiktok.com/@mileycyrus."

Miley discussed the details regarding one of her photos from 2008 that, according to her, generated a lot of controversy for her appearing apparently naked in the photo. The picture features her sitting on the floor in a strapless dress, showing off her backbone and shoulders as she poses for the picture. 

The singer says, "Everyone knows the controversy of the photo, but no one knows the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful."

Miley added, "This was the first time I ever wore red lipstick in my life." She continued that the picture completely changed the perception of what she was known for (as a child star in Hannah Montana).

Fans quickly took to the comment section to express their support for the singer. One of the fans wrote, "The fact the media demonized you and made you apologize for this is insane. Glad you always stayed true to who you are... We love you!" 

Another one expressed, "Good for you, Miley, for standing by your work!"

