Thursday, August 31, 2023
Bradley Cooper becomes ‘role model’ for Brad Pitt but ‘doesn’t brag about it’

Bradley Cooper became a “role model” for Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt after overcoming his own struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

The A Star Is Born actor recently revealed he has been sobered for 19 years on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, admitting that he’s been “very lucky.”

Cooper battled with substance abuse in his 20s but managed to change his life after Canadian star Will Arnett gave him a wakeup call.

In a previous interview, Cooper shared, “Will took that risk of having that hard conversation with me,” adding, “That put me on a path of deciding to change my life.”

Repaying the favour, an insider told Life & Styles that Cooper became a source for inspiration for many in Hollywood, including the Fight Club alum.

“Bradley’s a role model to many in the industry,” the source told the publication, before sharing that Cooper “just doesn’t brag about it.”

Previously, Pitt gushed over Cooper after winning Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Awards for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Giving a shout out to The Hangover actor, who was the presenter at the ceremony, Pitt said, “Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this.”

“He’s a sweetheart,” Pitt gushed. “I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since.”

For the unversed, Pitt suffered with alcohol abuse after parting ways from wife Angelina Jolie and spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous.

Opening up about his decision to get sober, he told GQ in 2017, “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem and truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka.”

