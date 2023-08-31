 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets

'Speed' writer credits Keanu Reeves for big help: Read deets 

Keanu Reeves has many hits, but the 1994's Speed is one of the movies that stands out in his career. The octane thriller flick saw him in the shoes of a cop, thwarting a bomb blast by balancing the bus pace.

But the character would not have achieved a critically acclaimed status if he hadn't had a word with writer Joss Whedon on its development.

Invited to rewrite the script, the Marvel filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter that the John Wick star shared his research about the character with him.

"[Reeves] talked about [doing research for the role by hanging out] with the SWAT guys and how they were unfailingly polite," the director explained as his work reportedly remained uncredited.

"[He said that] they're only about defusing the situation, they call everybody "sir or 'ma'am." It was like "click" – that was it. I understand this character now," he continued.

"My take on it was: He wasn't a hot shot, he was a lateral thinker. He was going to do what felt right and have an odd approach to it, but generally speaking, it would work out."

Adding, "That "sir or ma'am" gave me so much, because bluster [in action movie heroes] was the order of the day and this was the opposite."

