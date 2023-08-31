Dua Lipa reveals new-found truth about herself

Dua Lipa on Thursday revealed a new truth about her personality in a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the "Levitating" singer shared multiple pictures and wrote, " I found out i’m actually a Gemini rising… someone unpack that for me."

According to a report in Allurem, "If you're a Gemini rising, people likely perceive you as talkative, bright, and curious. Your highly creative mind can spit out ideas a mile a minute. However, you might get overwhelmed sometimes by the desire to do everything at once"



Around one million people liked Dua Lipa's Instagram post and hundreds of her fans explained to her what it means to be "gemini rising" in the comments section.



