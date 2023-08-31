Ivy Queen will be honoured at Billboard Latin Music Awards

 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Ivy Queen will receive the Icon Award at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. 

The Puerto Rican singer would be recognized as an artist who has carved out a career that has remained relevant through time, according to an announcement released by  Billboard and Telemundo on Thursday.

Reacting to the announcement Ivy Queen said, “I am beyond thrilled and honored to receive this award.” 

She said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication I have put into my music over the years. I am grateful to my fans for their unwavering support throughout my career, and I hope to continue to inspire and empower women through my music for years to come.”

With a career spanning nearly three decades, she is celebrated globally for achieving both musical and commercial success.

