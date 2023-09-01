 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande parts ways with management company 'Hybe' and Scooter Braun

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Ariana Grande parts ways with management company 'Hybe' and Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande is reportedly quitting working with the management company "Hybe" and Scooter Braun.

Following the reports that Scooter was dropped by a slew of his high-profile clients, including Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, J Balvin, and Idina Menzel, it has now been reported that pop sensation Ariana is also leaving Scooter Brian and his management company.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation revealed to the publication, "There is no truth to Ariana staying, and she is leaving both Scooter and Hybe and any other theory is just a fact-spinning tactic by Scooter's team."

It was also reported that Ariana has unfollowed Scooter on social media, hinting that her departure is amicable. 

The songstress was one of Scooter's biggest clients, and he has been managing her for years now. 

It was also reported that he was trying to negotiate the new structure with stars and was stepping out of day-to-day management.

As Ariana leaves Hybe, she becomes one of the biggest names on the open market. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Te Bote' throwback tribute

Jennifer Lopez takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Te Bote' throwback tribute

Princess Diana became a 'child' when marriage to King Charles 'exploded in her face' video

Princess Diana became a 'child' when marriage to King Charles 'exploded in her face'
Salma Hayek shares enchanting encounter with rare blue moon from plane

Salma Hayek shares enchanting encounter with rare blue moon from plane
Prince Harry’s making King Charles look like a 'useless fossil' video

Prince Harry’s making King Charles look like a 'useless fossil'
Prince Harry’s making it clear he has a ‘bone to pick’ with Prince William

Prince Harry’s making it clear he has a ‘bone to pick’ with Prince William
Prince Harry drops into a ‘fetal position’ with bitterness, resentment on ‘full display’ video

Prince Harry drops into a ‘fetal position’ with bitterness, resentment on ‘full display’
Beyonce reacts to being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara city: Watch video

Beyonce reacts to being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara city: Watch

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’
Adam Driver reveals he didn't drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film

Adam Driver reveals he didn't drive a Ferrari in his 'Ferrari' film
'Petty’ Prince Harry is staging a ‘Romeo & Juliet’ play

'Petty’ Prince Harry is staging a ‘Romeo & Juliet’ play
Will Meghan Markle repeat history with Prince Harry? video

Will Meghan Markle repeat history with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband with 'special package' to end marriage?

Meghan Markle shocked ex-husband with 'special package' to end marriage?