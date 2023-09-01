Ariana Grande parts ways with management company 'Hybe' and Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande is reportedly quitting working with the management company "Hybe" and Scooter Braun.



Following the reports that Scooter was dropped by a slew of his high-profile clients, including Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, J Balvin, and Idina Menzel, it has now been reported that pop sensation Ariana is also leaving Scooter Brian and his management company.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation revealed to the publication, "There is no truth to Ariana staying, and she is leaving both Scooter and Hybe and any other theory is just a fact-spinning tactic by Scooter's team."

It was also reported that Ariana has unfollowed Scooter on social media, hinting that her departure is amicable.

The songstress was one of Scooter's biggest clients, and he has been managing her for years now.

It was also reported that he was trying to negotiate the new structure with stars and was stepping out of day-to-day management.

As Ariana leaves Hybe, she becomes one of the biggest names on the open market.