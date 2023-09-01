 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Rihanna wins hearts with kind gesture after giving birth to second baby

Rihanna melted hearts with her kind gesture as she donated a “huge” order to disabled and homeless veterans in Los Angeles after embracing motherhood for a second time.

An insider told Page Six that the Diamonds hitmaker, who recently gave birth to her second child, reached out to the Always For The People Foundation, “and made a huge order.”

RiRi talked to the founder of the organization, Sennett Devermont, who then “distributed hundreds of hygiene kits, socks, clothes, sleeping bags, food, 50-plus pairs of shoes, toilet paper, dog food, you name it,” the insider added.

According to the publication, the superstar previously showed up in person to support the veterans while she was pregnant with her first son, RZA, at the homeless encampment outside of the VA Medical Center formerly known as “Veterans Row.”

Rihanna “spent hours listening to their concerns and their issues,” an insider revealed at the time, adding that she came without any camera crew.

“She was genuinely interested and concerned,” the source shared, adding that the singer spent hours taking photos unloading items from the van despite being pregnant.

Reacting to the singer’s kindness, a vet told the outlet, “I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth. She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans.”

However, RiRi could not manage to be physically there this time as “things are crazy with the new babies,” the source noted. Adding, “She’s been very supportive even while becoming a new mom.”

According to a report published by TMZ, the Umbrella hitmaker gave birth to her second child on August 3, 2023 in Los Angeles.

