Friday, September 01, 2023
Jenna Ortega reacts to ‘malicious’ Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone’

Jenna Ortega responded to ongoing absurd rumours about her dating Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Recently, an anonymous user speculated on celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi that the Wednesday star is romantically involved with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

It also claimed that Ortega and the controversial actor are working on Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice 2, while alleging that the pair was recently spotted together.

Soon after, it was all over social media and Ortega had to head to Instagram to set the record straight regarding the “ridiculous” speculations.

Dismissing the rumours, Ortega penned, as per NME, “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” adding, “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life.”

“Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone,” she added.

A spokesperson for Depp also debunked the speculations, saying, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever.”

“He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her,” the representative added, “nor does he intend to be.”

“He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career,” the statement added.

The representative also declined the report about Depp being a part of the second installment of the hit fantasy horror comedy film.

