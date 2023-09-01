 
Scooter Braun set to become CEO at BTS’s agency: ‘Not managing myself anymore’

Scooter Braun recently left behind his managerial duties to become the CEO of HYBE America, a South-Korean multinational record label which manages famous K-pop band BTS. Braun’s Ithaca Holdings merged with HYBE in April 2021.

The 42 year-old himself jokingly tweeted about his change of career saying, “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

The statement comes after his long-time clients like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel bade farewell to him.

On Aug 22, a source told NBC News that Lovato parted ways with Braun’s agency, SB Projects, in July, and Idina Menzel had already done so in January. 

A source with ET Online shared, "This was a mutual and amicable decision to part ways and the two remain close.”

The link says that Braun now needs to focus on his new role as the HYBE CEO, “All of his clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as Hybe America CEO,” the source disclosed. 

The most recent one to leave Braun is the Wicked actor who has also unfollowed him from social media.

Scooter Braun as a manager:

A college dropout at the age of 20, Braun became a party promoter in Atlanta after Jermaine Dupri hired him as executive director at So So Def. Later, in 2007, the now 42-year-old talent manager decided to open his own agency, ‘SB Projects’. 

Braun became known for discovering Justin Bieber from YouTube and managing his career since then. It should be noted that, for now, the 29 year-old singer is the only one sticking by Braun.

Scooter Braun vs Taylor Swift:

Previously, in 2019, Taylor Swift slandered Braun for selling her music catalog to a private equity company. 

The Lover crooner said that her catalog being sold to Braun was the ‘worst case scenario’.

