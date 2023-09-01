 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Angelina Jolie finds dating ‘terrifying’ after Brad Pitt abusive marriage

Friday, September 01, 2023

File Footage 

Angelina Jolie has finally found the courage to move on from her abusive marriage to Brad Pitt, however, she still finds dating “terrifying.”

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, an insider said the Maleficent actor is enjoying her time in New York City, mentioning that she hasn’t seemed “this content in years.”

After going through messy and very public split from the Fight Club alum, the insider said the Hollywood beauty has “turned over a new leaf and is thriving.”

“Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce,” the source said, discussing how hard it was for Jolie to move on after heartbreaking divorce.

“She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache and healing,” the insider added.

The source went on to note that Jolie loves spending time with her kids, Pax, 19, and 15-year-old Vivienne, as she likes ”having grown-up conversations with them over dinner.”

“But they’re also old enough to be pretty self-sufficient, so she’s putting herself out there, working on other projects like her fashion line and making new connections,” the outlet shared.

However, she is still hesitant to get back in the dating scene after going through emotional and physical abuse at Pitt’s hands.

“There’s no shortage of interest — men and women are lining up to date her,” the insider noted. “After everything she went through with Brad, she finds it terrifying, but she’s up for it.”

“Angie was always good at reinventing herself, and she’s finally in a good place, emotionally and creatively, to do that again,” the source concluded. “She’s living her best life.”

