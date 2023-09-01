Olivia Rodrigo takes Australia by storm with 'Guts' album promotion

Olivia Rodrigo is making her long-awaited journey to Australia, spurred by her remarkable achievements Down Under.

The 20-year-old American songstress is set to arrive in Sydney this month to promote her highly-anticipated second album, "Guts." During her stay, she has exciting plans in store for her devoted fans, including a Q&A session scheduled for September 22, along with several interviews with local media outlets.

While this visit might be brief, with only Sydney on her itinerary at the moment, it's bound to leave a lasting impact. Olivia Rodrigo has already left her mark in Australia with three No. 1 singles, the latest being her heartfelt ballad, "Vampire."

Among her successes in the region, her most significant hit has been "Good 4 U," which has achieved the impressive certification of eight times platinum.

Olivia's second album, "Guts," is slated for release on September 8, heightening anticipation among her global fan base.

In a remarkable achievement, Olivia recently made history by becoming the youngest recipient of the Brit Billion Award, recognizing her remarkable accomplishment of one billion UK streams.

The Official Charts Company presented her with this prestigious award during her visit to London last month, where she was actively promoting her forthcoming album, "Guts."