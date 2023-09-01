Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO renew wedding vows in same Las Vegas chapel

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO first tied the knot in 2016 at a Las Vegas chapel

Country singer Jelly Roll has once again said “I do” to his wife Bunnie XO. The couple said their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel in which they first got married in 2016.

"Lucky #7 Luckiest girl alive. Tonite was such a dream" Bunnie wrote on Instagram alongside a video of their new wedding.

Back in July, the Dumb Blonde podcast host revealed that they were planning a wedding. “J & I are doing a vowel renewal this year!” Bunnie XO posted on Facebook. “And I’m going to wear a real wedding dress since I didn’t the first time we got married in that little chapel in vegas”

She continued: “I’m having the hardest time finding an all nude colored wedding dress I kno some of my bride savvy mamas out there kno some designers or websites I can look on for one! Helpppppp, weddings are not my thing haha.”

On a recent episode of The Bobby Bones Show, the Save Me hitmaker shared that he and Bunnie decided to renew their vows because they couldn't recall their exact wedding date.

"Because we got married at like 1 o'clock in the morning, they let us pick our anniversary so we don't know which day we actually got married on," he said.

“This year, we will play Vegas on our anniversary, somewhere between August 30th and Sept. 1,” he continued. “So when I play Vegas that night, we’re going to leave the show, go straight back to the little chapel we got married at, and do it again. And this way, we’re going to have a real date.”

In 2016, the couple got married for the first time in a Las Vegas chapel. The proposal happened on stage during one of Jelly Roll's performances, and the couple exchanged vows that same night in a spontaneous ceremony.

They initially met in 2015 during one of Jelly Roll's concerts at the Country Saloon in Las Vegas. At that time, Bunnie XO was in a relationship, but they remained friends.