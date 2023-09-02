Rihanna's beloved cousin Tanella Alleyne passes away at 28

Rihanna's family has faced heartbreak as her beloved cousin Tanella Alleyne has died at the age of 28. Her death comes just six years after her brother was shot dead following Christmas celebrations that year (2017). The family already mourned the loss of Tanella's twin sister, who died at the age of 14.

The latest devastation for Rihanna's family comes after she welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Tanella was a beloved figure in the Umbrella singer's family, and she had amassed more than 55,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shared snaps with her famed cousin.

Tanella died on August 13, 2023, and her loved ones paid their respects for her funeral at Barbados' St. George Parish Church, reports the Mirror.

The fans and followers of Tanella, also known as TT or Nella, have also paid their tributes. One of her fans, taking to her last Instagram post, wrote, "You were such a sweet, beautiful angel, Tanella You're going to be missed forever. My condolences to your friends and family."

A second fan expressed their heartbreak over the sad demise of a beloved figure and wrote, "I’m just now seeing this news. heartbroken." A third fan paid their tribute, saying, "You had a pure soul, my friend. Return if possible."

