 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez under pressure to stay in shape as Jennifer Garner steps up fitness game

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Jennifer Lopez under pressure to stay in shape as Jennifer Garner steps up fitness game
Jennifer Lopez under pressure to stay in shape as Jennifer Garner steps up fitness game 

Jennifer Garner has become a fitness freak while preparing for her upcoming role as assassin Elektra in Deadpool 3, but an insider said she is “low-key” competing against Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the source revealed that while the main target for the Alias star is to get in shape, however, she feels it gives her an added benefit that she’s giving serious fitness phobia to J.Lo.

“She is aiming to look as good in the costume as she did 20 years ago, when she first played Elektra. It’s a challenge she’s taking seriously,” the insider said of Garner.

“But people are also starting to tell her she’s got better definition than J-Lo,” the source added, “which is thrilling for Jennifer.”

“If she could pull off a buffer look than J-Lo, she’d get a serious kick out of that,” the insider noted.

Meanwhile, Lopez does not let go of any chance she gets to flaunt her sensationally trim figure, especially on Instagram, the insider said.

The source alluded that Garner’s fit physique has made her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s new wife insecure. “J-Lo goes out of her way to avoid tension with Jennifer nowadays,” the insider said.

“They get along just fine from a distance and are polite and civil. Still, everyone knows there’s still a fair amount of friendly competition between beneath the surface,” the insider added.

“J-Lo is very aware of Jennifer’s fitness routine, and to have Ben’s ex-wife stepping up to the plate and effectively outshining her in that area right now is intimidating, whether she admits it or not."

“She busts her a** in the gym day in, day out, and feels that pressure to be perfect now at 54 more than she’s ever done.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian snubs Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker with ‘insensitive’ post

Kim Kardashian snubs Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker with ‘insensitive’ post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to royal family with latest move video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to royal family with latest move
Amber Heard receives injuries after ditching serious legal charges in dog case

Amber Heard receives injuries after ditching serious legal charges in dog case
Jennifer Lopez makes it hard for Ben Affleck to recover from alcoholism: ‘Please stop!’ video

Jennifer Lopez makes it hard for Ben Affleck to recover from alcoholism: ‘Please stop!’
Prince Harry faces major blow ahead of UK visit video

Prince Harry faces major blow ahead of UK visit
Royal fans react as King Charles set to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry

Royal fans react as King Charles set to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry
Sam Asghari ‘hates’ Britney Spears’ relationship with manager: ‘Left her crying’

Sam Asghari ‘hates’ Britney Spears’ relationship with manager: ‘Left her crying’
Zendaya expresses gratitude for another year around the sun: ‘Here’s to 27!’

Zendaya expresses gratitude for another year around the sun: ‘Here’s to 27!’
Meghan Markle spotted dancing ahead of Prince Harry’s visit to UK: photo goes viral video

Meghan Markle spotted dancing ahead of Prince Harry’s visit to UK: photo goes viral
Penn Badgley makes ‘Gossip Girl’ fans 'nostalgic,' invites Taylor Momsen on podcast

Penn Badgley makes ‘Gossip Girl’ fans 'nostalgic,' invites Taylor Momsen on podcast
Kim Kardashian to meet Kanye West wife Biance Censori to ‘open her eyes’ video

Kim Kardashian to meet Kanye West wife Biance Censori to ‘open her eyes’
Miley Cyrus remembers falling in love with ex Liam Hemsworth: ‘So special'

Miley Cyrus remembers falling in love with ex Liam Hemsworth: ‘So special'