Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted at 2023 US Open

Justin Bieber was spotted at the Arthur Ashe stadium in Flushing, New York, on Friday, closely following the 2023 US Open's third-round match between Coco Gauff and Elise Mertens of Belgium.

In the midst of the tennis action, Justin, donning a white tank top, black leather jacket, and blue jeans, couldn't escape the attention, despite his attempt to remain incognito behind a pair of distinctive pink sunglasses.

Beside him stood his wife, Hailey Bieber, the well-known model. Hailey exuded chic style in a black leather jacket and sported a silver necklace featuring a prominent B pendant. Her impeccable appearance was complemented by her choice of a simple white tank top with delicate straps.

Earlier in the day, the couple had enjoyed a boat trip in the Hamptons, with Justin wearing the same polka dot baseball cap he had on during their outing. They were seen having a great time during a pier fishing session as well.

Despite Justin's humorous efforts to stay low-key under his leather jacket when approached by a fan, the couple couldn't evade the attention of their dedicated followers.

Their visit to New York held special significance, as it marked the five-year anniversary of their official union. They had tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September, and their enduring love story continues to captivate fans worldwide.