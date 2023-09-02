 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Madonna adapts tour pace amid health scare

Madonna adapts tour pace amid health scare
Madonna is said to be adopting a more leisurely approach to her upcoming Celebration Tour following a significant health scare in June.

This development coincides with Beyoncé surpassing Madonna's record for the highest-grossing female tour. Her Renaissance shows have exceeded the financial success of Madonna's 2008 Sticky & Sweet tour.

Madonna, who is 64 years old, had to postpone her shows due to acute septic shock but officially resumed rehearsals two weeks ago.

According to an insider quoted by The Mirror on Saturday, Madonna is now taking things at a more relaxed pace. She has also taken up boxing lessons, thanks in part to her new boyfriend, Josh Popper, aged 29. Additionally, she has incorporated yoga into her routine and receives weekly vitamin injections to aid in her recovery.

Beyoncé has amassed an impressive £346 million from her Renaissance Tour to date, with another sold-out performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last Friday. She still has nine dates left in her 56-date tour, which concludes in Kansas City on October 1.

Madonna had held the previous record with her £324 million Sticky & Sweet Tour, which spanned 85 dates from 2008 to 2009.

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, featuring the hit track "Break My Soul," in July 2022. The album received the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album in February.

Beyoncé's last solo tour prior to this was the Formation World Tour in 2016, supporting her sixth album, Lemonade. In 2018, she embarked on the On The Run Tour with her husband, Jay-Z.

It's worth noting that both Madonna and Beyoncé's records could potentially be surpassed by Taylor Swift, who launched her Era's Tour in March. This extensive tour comprises 146 shows across five continents, concluding at Vancouver's Rogers Centre in November 2024.

