Beyonce dazzles in silver leotard as she kicks off California residency

Beyoncé commenced her California residency on Friday, marking the start of a three-date stint during her monumental Renaissance world tour. The 41-year-old singer graced the stage at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first of her three shows at the venue.

Beyoncé captivated the 70,000-strong crowd with her stunning appearance, donning a radiant silver leotard that showcased her impeccable physique, complemented by matching silver boots. Later, she switched to a distinctive white ensemble adorned with black tassels, cut-out sections, and knee-high boots, adding a touch of glamour with a wide-brimmed silver hat.

Demonstrating her flair for showmanship, Beyoncé rode a sparkly silver horse that ascended into the air, and she encouraged her fans to also wear silver attire for the event.

In addition to her dazzling performance outfits, the "Halo" sensation graced the stage in a chic black velvet gown adorned with gold embellishments at the bust and featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

Notably, the concert attracted high-profile attendees, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. A bevy of celebrities, such as model Shanina Shayk and actor Terry Crews, also joined the audience.

This multi-faceted show, which spans approximately two and a half hours and comprises six acts, is part of Beyoncé's ongoing Renaissance World Tour that commenced on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. During the tour, Beyoncé performs songs from her 2022 studio album, "Renaissance," in sequence, intermingled with selections from her extensive musical repertoire.

The stage setup is a visual spectacle, featuring a colossal screen with a central 'portal,' as well as sculptures, robotic elements, and ultraviolet technology. Beyoncé herself takes center stage, delivering captivating performances in a series of attention-grabbing outfits while belting out her chart-topping hits.

As Beyoncé progresses through her Renaissance Tour, which has been underway for three and a half months, she is slated to continue touring across the United States, culminating in the final show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on October 1.