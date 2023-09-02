Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm

Selena Gomez injured her arm when she 'tripped' while walking from her car to her house

Selena Gomez has shared additional glimpses of her latest arm accessory with her fans. On Friday, the 31-year-old singer and actress posted two more images on her Instagram Story, showcasing the cast she has been wearing as she recovers from a recent hand injury.

In the photos, the Calm Down hitmaker is seen wearing an all-gray outfit while sitting on a gray and white outdoor couch. One picture captures her looking away from the camera, while the other shows her gazing into the lens with a slight pout.

Selena's new black cast is visible on one hand, providing a contrast to her gray attire and the outdoor furniture. Additionally, she accessorized with a pink friendship bracelet on her other wrist.

These new photos follow her recent appearance on the Ellen K Morning Show, where the Single Soon singer revealed that she had undergone hand surgery and broke her hand when she "tripped" over a long summer dress.

"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something," Gomez said. "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

Following the 31-year-old singer's account of her injury, Ellen K responded from a maternal standpoint, expressing relief that Gomez had not broken her teeth in the accident.

"Yes, that's what the doctor said," the Only Murders in the Building star added. "I guess there is a silver lining but this is not fun. This is not fun. "

Gomez had initially disclosed her injury on Instagram. She shared the news in the comments section of a fan account's Instagram post that was promoting her latest dance track, Single Soon.

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” she wrote in response to fans promoting the song. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”