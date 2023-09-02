 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Selena Gomez injured her arm when she tripped while walking from her car to her house
Selena Gomez injured her arm when she 'tripped' while walking from her car to her house

Selena Gomez has shared additional glimpses of her latest arm accessory with her fans. On Friday, the 31-year-old singer and actress posted two more images on her Instagram Story, showcasing the cast she has been wearing as she recovers from a recent hand injury.

In the photos, the Calm Down hitmaker is seen wearing an all-gray outfit while sitting on a gray and white outdoor couch. One picture captures her looking away from the camera, while the other shows her gazing into the lens with a slight pout. 

Selena's new black cast is visible on one hand, providing a contrast to her gray attire and the outdoor furniture. Additionally, she accessorized with a pink friendship bracelet on her other wrist.

These new photos follow her recent appearance on the Ellen K Morning Show, where the Single Soon singer revealed that she had undergone hand surgery and broke her hand when she "tripped" over a long summer dress.

"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something," Gomez said. "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

Following the 31-year-old singer's account of her injury, Ellen K responded from a maternal standpoint, expressing relief that Gomez had not broken her teeth in the accident.

"Yes, that's what the doctor said," the Only Murders in the Building star added. "I guess there is a silver lining but this is not fun. This is not fun. "

Gomez had initially disclosed her injury on Instagram. She shared the news in the comments section of a fan account's Instagram post that was promoting her latest dance track, Single Soon.

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” she wrote in response to fans promoting the song. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

More From Entertainment:

King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip
Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people

Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people
Royals to leave London before Prince Harry's arrival

Royals to leave London before Prince Harry's arrival

Inside George and Amal Clooney’s tag-team approach to parenting

Inside George and Amal Clooney’s tag-team approach to parenting

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man
When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt

When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt
‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’

‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’
Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award

Kevin Koster in 'horrible place' after ex-wife gets $161,592 in child support

Kevin Koster in 'horrible place' after ex-wife gets $161,592 in child support