 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicolas Winding Refn declares war on streaming services

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Nicolas Winding Refn declares war on streaming services
Nicolas Winding Refn declares war on streaming services

Nicolas Winding Refn is open in arms against the streaming services, noting they have “saturated everything and “devalued movies to just a swipe.”

Expressing his views at the Venice Film Festival amid a tribute to Ruggero Deodato, the Drive filmmaker said, “It’s incredibly sad and terrifying because art is essentially the only thing — besides, you know, sex, water, and happiness — that makes us exist,” adding that streamers have been “overfunded and rotten with money and cocaine” for years.

Previously worked for both Netflix and Prime Video, the 52-year-old urged the audiences to “fight” to save Hollywood.

“Even though I projected it was dead a few years ago, it has changed into something we have to fight for,” he continued.

“Theatrical movies are part of what makes us human and experience creativity. … AI is not an artist. AI is a product.”

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift video

Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift

'Barbie' conquers world after home sweep

'Barbie' conquers world after home sweep
'Yellowstone is delusional and deplorable'

'Yellowstone is delusional and deplorable'

Taylor Swift shatters one major record of Marvel studio

Taylor Swift shatters one major record of Marvel studio
King Charles has ‘little joy left’ in life: report

King Charles has ‘little joy left’ in life: report
King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip
Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm

Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm
Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people

Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people
Royals to leave London before Prince Harry's arrival

Royals to leave London before Prince Harry's arrival

Inside George and Amal Clooney’s tag-team approach to parenting

Inside George and Amal Clooney’s tag-team approach to parenting

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency