Miley Cyrus frustrated at siblings for not attending mommy Tish’s wedding: Insider

Miley Cyrus pissed at siblings for not attending mommy Tish’s wedding, reveals insider

Miley Cyrus seems to be upset with two of her siblings, Noah and Braison, after they did not show up to their mother, Tish Cyrus' second wedding.



Tish got married to the Prison Break actor, Dominic Purcell, in an intimate wedding ceremony, in Malibu, California, on August 19, 2023.

The ceremony only saw three of her five kids attending including Miley, who is her eldest daughter with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, and Trace and Brandi, her kids from an old relationship.

Noah and Braison were nowhere to be seen as a few days back, the former posted a picture wearing a T-shirt with his father’s face printed on the front, making his feelings clear about Tish's new partner.

An insider revealed to In Touch, stating, “She [Miley Cyrus] is frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison. It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother.”

The Flowers crooner has been upset with her 62-year-old birth father after he got engaged to an Aussie singer, Firerose, who happens to be only four years older than her.



The insider added, “Miley feels her dad is making a fool of himself with that relationship. She’s ended up siding with her mom but only because she feels Tish has been the more reasonable party out of the two of them.”