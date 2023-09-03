Ryan Reynolds new electric motorcycle makes him feel like Superman!

Ryan Reynolds happens to be in love, and no it isn’t with some girl, but a sleek new electric motorcycle.



Posting his latest purchase on Instagram story, Reynolds stated his admiration for the magnificent Vector made by Arc, “I never stopped giggling the whole ride.”

The Deadpool actor is so satisfied with it that it led him to message the company as he thanked them for fulfilling his childhood dream of feeling like Superman.

Reynolds clarified that he has “no stakes or connection” to the company, and that it is the coolest bike he has ever ridden. His interest has sparked a wide range of demand among his followers who want to know more about the ride.

About Vector :

Arc said that Vector is the "world’s most advanced motorcycle.” It has a charging time of only 40 minutes and a range of 270 miles. The starting price is for about $120,000 as each model is custom-made.

The company recently launched in the States where they offered two motorcycles to North Americans. Arc is now determined to gain more celebrity customers like Reynolds.