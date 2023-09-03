 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce rumors addressed: 'Lots of speculation'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce rumors addressed: 'Lots of speculation'

Experts have just shed some light on the divorce rumors surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Royal editor Victoria Ward, issued these claims and sentiments in her most recent piece.

She weighed in on everything while referencing an inside source for The Telegraph.

This insider started off by referencing the bumpy road to success the Sussexes have been on, and chalked everything up to a ‘growing pain’.

They were also quoted saying, “If you introduce a couple together and the world knows them together, and then they find themselves in a situation where they need to find their own projects and their own identity, there is going to be a lot of speculation.”

“But on top of being a couple, they are both working on their own things.”

Before concluding the insider also brushed off rumors of a divorce and said, “They are fully supportive of each other’s concepts and ideas, but they are different from one another, they have different meanings.”

Not to mention, “Everybody understands that they’re not just going to stand still.”

