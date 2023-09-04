 
Monday, September 04, 2023
James Gunn swings axe on his Facebook account: Here's why

Monday, September 04, 2023

Besides filmmaking, James Gunn loves to be on social media. But, the director often found himself in hot waters with his active online presence. 

This time, his Facebook profile faced the axe as his old brutal comments about popular Batman films resurfaced, leading him to deactivate his account to save himself from embarrassment, apparently.

Eleven years ago, the now-DC chief blasted the much-loved, critically acclaimed Michael Keaten's Caped Crusader, calling his voice "ridiculous."

Continuing his attacks, the Peacemaker filmmaker called Tim Burton-helmed Masked vigilante films "poorly written," adding, "one of the most boring films ever".

The 57-year-old ripped apart Jack Nicholson's iconic Joker, saying, "**** you, everyone involved in that travesty."

The award-winning director also piled onto much-celebrated Christopher Nolan's trilogy, noting, "I have problems with both of Nolan's films - I don't think either one is classic, and I don't even really think Batman Begins is good," per The Direct.

For those unversed, the Missouri native was previously fired from Disney after his old controversial jokes resurfaced amidst The Guardians of the Galaxy direction. But later, the director was accepted into the mainstream after profusely apologising for his past remarks.

It is pertinent to mention here James' professional page is up and running on the social platform.

