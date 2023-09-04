Inside Gigi Hadid’s approach to co-parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid shares rare insight into her approach to co-parenting with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid recently provided a unique perspective on her experiences as a co-parent alongside her former partner, Zayn Malik, shedding light on how this dynamic impacts her life as a working mother.

The 28-year-old supermodel and designer, along with the 30-year-old One Direction star, share a daughter named Khai, who will be turning three later this month.

Their on-and-off relationship spanned from November 2015 until their final breakup in October 2021.

Although the couple tends to keep their personal lives private, Gigi opened up in a recent interview with PORTER, discussing her professional commitments and how she now finds it important to be "intentional.”

She said: “I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad and that's the time I have. And the jobs that I choose to fill that time with have to be fulfilling”

In the accompanying photoshoot for the interview, Gigi looked absolutely stunning as she effortlessly posed in a variety of eye-catching outfits. These included a stylish suit with her bra subtly peeking out, as well as vibrant, colorful ensembles.

Gigi and Zayn's relationship was notably tumultuous, and one shocking incident came to light in 2021 when he had a physical altercation with her mother, Yolanda.

This resulted in him being charged with four counts of harassment. In September 2021, he entered a plea of no contest to these charges after allegedly shoving Gigi Hadid's mother into a dresser and using offensive language, referring to her as “f*****g Dutch sl*t.”