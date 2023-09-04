 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Prince Harry always ‘at his happiest’ when Meghan Markle isn’t around

Monday, September 04, 2023

Royal experts have just called out Meghan Markle for allegedly sparking and causing the bad attitude Prince Harry lugs around.

Body language expert Judi James issued these sentiments while viewing the ‘giddiness’ Prince Harry portrayed at the Inter Miami in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

She weighed in on everything during one of her interviews for Express UK.

In said interview, the expert noted that Prince Harry looks a lot like an “excited child at Xmas”.

She was also quoted saying, “Harry looks like an excited child here.”

Because “the speed and the type of movement he uses as he ruffles his scarf suggests the kind of impatient anticipation that builds up close to Xmas.”

“His grin displays the lower teeth and he’s being very sociable with his rituals of excitement, appearing to call to someone else in front to share the fun.”

At times “he’s bouncing in his seat and clearly well inside his comfort zone here, with this intense grinning making him look almost at his happiest and least inhibited as he watches a man who might well be one of his sporting heroes,” Ms James also added before signing off.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has been a well known sports fan in the royal family.

