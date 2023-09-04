Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘already called in divorce' lawyers’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘already called in the divorce lawyers’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently at risk of making the world believe divorce lawyers are already at their doorstep, given the fears that surround their relationship.

Claims and admissions about the nature of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she began by referencing the couple’s Archewell video about cyberbullying and said, “Somehow, just seeing them sitting side-by-side on a bench and doing their usual enthusing on camera was hardly the silver bullet for the marriage woe rumours.”

Not to mention, “The disappearance – pouufff! – of Meghan’s engagement ring from her left hand also did not go unnoticed, though she has still been wearing her wedding ring made from Welsh gold.”

“Which is to say, going into the Games this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing down even higher than usual levels of public and media scrutiny.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also said, “Even if there is not a jot of truth to these reports, even if the couple are happier than they have ever been, if they should so much as not beam at one another for a second, then I’m guessing that some segments of the British press will interpret that as them having already called in the divorce [lawyers].”