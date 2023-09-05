Selena Gomez beats Kylie, Hailey in no.1 celebrity beauty brand race: report

Selena Gomez beats Kylie, Hailey in no.1 celebrity beauty brand race

The verdict for beauty cosmetics by celebrities is out, and Selena Gomez has ruled out Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber in it.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has been officially named the most popular celebrity beauty brand.

The results have been presented by a beauty and wellness marketplace named Fresha which conducted a study, and ranked the brands from most to least popular.

Beating Hailey and Kylie, Rare Beauty scored a total of 94.5 out of 100.

Kylie Cosmetics came in at No.2, getting an 88.42 out of 100 whereas Hailey came in ninth, scoring 64.04.

The rankings were based on TikTok search volume, Instagram following, TikTok posts, and number of views per TikTok hashtag.



The brand was launched in 2020, and now entertains a following of 6.1 million on Instagram. According to Fresh’s findings, it has an average of six billion views annually on its hashtag and sees the second-highest monthly search volume.

Other celebrity makeup brands on the list included Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Supergoop by Maria Sharapova, Jeffree Star Cosmetics by Jeffree Star, R.e.m beauty by Ariana Grande, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

