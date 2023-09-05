Beyoncé gets giddy as Diana Ross sings her Happy Birthday during Renaissance shwo

 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday in style with a surprise appearance from Diana Ross, who sang her Happy Birthday.

The Upside Down singer, 75, made an unexpected appearance during the Renaissance World Tour of the singer in Los Angeles on Monday.

Dressed in a dazzling black gown adorned with feathers, the Motown legend received an enthusiastic response from the audience as she led them in singing Happy Birthday to the pleasantly surprised Run the World singer.

Ross mentioned that she felt obligated to return the favor after Beyoncé had previously sung Happy Birthday to her.

A TikTok user named @beyhivelive captured a video of the moment, showing Beyoncé's joyful and emotional reaction as she was serenaded by the music icon. Beyoncé jumped up and down with excitement before embracing Ross when the song came to an end.

"Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on the stage as they held hands. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang Happy Birthday to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied with a smile.

Numerous celebrities present at the concert documented the heartwarming interaction between the two singers, and one such person was Kim Kardashian, who posted a video on her Instagram Story. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "A birthday song from @dianaross."

Kardashian, 42, attended the event with her sister Khloé, bringing along daughter North, 10, as well as their niece Penelope, aged 10, who is the daughter of their sister Kourtney Kardashian.

