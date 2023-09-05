Joe Jonas puts wedding ring on full display in new post amid divorce reports

Joe Jonas has set the record straight on divorce rumors with his new Instagram post

Joe Jonas has set the record straight on his and Sophie Turner’s divorce rumors by putting his wedding ring on full display in his new photo.

Jonas took to Instagram on Monday to post a black and white snap of himself wearing an “Aloha State Hawaiian Islands” tee.

While he didn’t caption the snap, in it he held a mug with both hands, clearly featuring the wedding ring.

His fans flooded the comments saying that he posted the picture to put an end to the rumors.

“Y’all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another urged the heartthrob to “Tell um what’s up Joe!,” while a third added, “Flashing that rinnnnng."

A fourth wrote, "That's how it's done (clapping hands emojis) show them the ring"

Rumors of the couple’s split spread like wildfire on Sunday when a source told Page Six that they were heading for divorce after four years of marriage and two daughters together.

“Joe is exploring the best options for his future,” the insider shared.

According to People, the DNCE frontman has hired a divorce lawyer, and TMZ reports that he is close to filing divorce documents.

Although he hasn’t commented on the rumors, the singer made a point of putting his wedding ring on display during his show on Sunday – after many performances without it.

He also gave a passionate performance of their song Hesitate which he wrote as a “love letter” to Sophie.

Meanwhile, his wife of four years has seemingly only attended the first show from their tour, where she was seen jumping and dancing happily. That same month, the couple also sold their Miami mansion.