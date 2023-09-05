 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Lizzo reunites with Beyoncé after shout-out during Renaissance show: 'I love you, Lizzo!'

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Beyoncé gave Lizzo a shout-out during one of her recent shows after first snubbing her in an earlier show
Lizzo showed her support for Beyoncé during her Renaissance tour on Monday night by attending her 42nd birthday tour date in California.

The gesture signifies that all is well between the two stars after some confusion last month when Beyoncé initially removed Lizzo's name from her Break My Soul remix amid accusations of sexual harassment against the About Damn Time singer by three former backup dancers.

However, the ALIEN SUPERSTAR hitmaker later reaffirmed her support for the embattled rapper and singer at her recent shows by including Lizzo's name in a list of inspiring women in the remix. 

Interestingly, the Boston show that omitted Lizzo's name also featured Beyoncé repeating Erykah Badu's name multiple times, seemingly to emphasize Badu's influence, especially after Badu accused Beyoncé of copying her style on her current tour.

During a concert in Atlanta on August 15, Beyoncé went a step further by publicly expressing her love for Lizzo. In a video circulating on social media, Beyoncé listed inspiring Black women and audibly declared, "I love you, Lizzo!" when she reached Lizzo's name, earning some applause from the nearby crowd.

In early August, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles's mother, addressed the omission of Lizzo's name during Beyoncé's Break My Soul shout-outs at a Boston show. This incident occurred amid Lizzo facing a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a toxic workplace by three former dancers.

Tina commented on an Instagram post by the Jasmine BRAND that reported on the alleged snub. In her comment, Lawson pointed out that Beyoncé also didn't mention her famous sister Solange's name during that particular sequence of the show, stating, "She also didn't say her own sister's name, [y'all] should really stop."

