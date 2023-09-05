 
entertainment
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Kanye West to diss Jeff Bezos over Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner pictures?

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner have been rubbing shoulders with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez recently.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star last week attended a charity gala with Bezos and his fiancee.

On Monday, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were seen dancing with Lauren and her billionaire partner.


Lauren on Tuesday shared a clip from Beyonce's performance and tagged Kriss Jenner. "That was crazy fun!!!" she wrote in her Instagram story.

Kim Kardashian used her Instagram story to share a picture with the couple but did not write a caption.

Kim and her mother's friendship has so far been spared of any criticism but it's just a matter of time before Kanye West gets bored with Bianca Censori and starts looking for something to express his anger at.

What's more vulnerable than a woman hanging out with a billionaire? 

