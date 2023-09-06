Adele defies dress code in all black elegance at Beyonce's birthday concert

Adele defies the dress code in all-black elegance at Beyoncé's birthday concert

Adele was recently spotted having fun at her friend Beyoncé's star-studded birthday concert at the Sofia Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night, which she attended with her fiancé Rich Paul.



Adele went against the dress code as she appeared to be wearing black, in contrast to the request made by her pal, Beyoncé, who asked the concert attendees to wear silver.

"The Renaissance" show marked Beyoncé's 42nd birthday, and Adele enjoyed it from the VIP box with Rich as she dazzled in a long-sleeved black jacket. The songstress completed her look by adding a touch of glitz with a pair of hoop earrings.

Her fiancé also went against the dress code by wearing a black T-shirt and a blazer. He completed his look with a chain necklace and a pair of black sunglasses.

According to Dailymail, Adele appeared to have enjoyed the concert to the fullest, as she was seen smiling, laughing, and pulling faces while sitting in the crowd.

Earlier, the singer admitted that she was grappling with a wardrobe dilemma for Beyoncé's birthday concert because she didn't own any silver dresses. But then she announced that she would be appearing in a Beyoncé-themed look.

Adele's appearance at the concert in all black reveals that she had a change of heart again before the big night.