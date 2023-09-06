Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split

 
Joe Alwyn, a British actor and former partner of pop sensation Taylor Swift, recently reappeared on Instagram after the news of his split with Swift surfaced in April 2023.

He posted a carousel of photos that appeared to be cryptic, suggesting his life post-split with Swift, as fans tried to decode the pictures.

Alwyn's post had a throwback picture featuring himself dressed as Robin Hood with a bow and arrow, and fans were quick to link the picture with Taylor's song, The Archer.

The lyrics of the song flow: "I've been the archer / I've been the prey; who could ever leave me, darling? / But who could stay?"

According to Hello Magazine, Taylor's song You're Losing Me hints that the couple's split was due to their different priorities and needs when it comes to the spotlight and came after a series of fights.

The post also contained a video of Justin Vernon, who appeared on Swift's album "Folklore", and a picture of the house covered in Ivy. The posts were linked to Taylor's song Ivy, which is about a secret relationship doomed from the start.

Another picture that hinted at him missing Taylor was a sketch of a house that resembled the Cornelia Street apartment in New York City, where the ex-couple lived during the earlier years of their romance.

Joe and Taylor first met in 2016 and stayed together for more than six and a half years before announcing their split earlier this year (2023). 

