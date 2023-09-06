 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Julia Fox goes bold and bare at NYFW, courts wardrobe mishap

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Julia Fox made a bold fashion statement at a pre-New York Fashion Week event. The actress, known for her role in "Uncut Gems," attended the launch of PrettyLittleThing's collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell, commanding attention from both onlookers and photographers.

At the event, the 33-year-old Fox confidently walked the red carpet outside Cipriani Downtown, sporting an incredibly small metal bra and panty set that left very little to the imagination. 

To add a touch of modesty to her daring outfit, Fox paired it with a floor-length black leather trench coat from Naomi Campbell's collection. She left the coat unbuttoned, further emphasizing her bold choice of attire.

Completing her head-turning look, Fox wore black leather boots, matching lipstick, and chrome eyeshadow that coordinated with her outfit. She posed for photographers with her coat held open, displaying her daring ensemble.

Although she had recently experimented with platinum blond hair and bleached eyebrows, Fox opted for auburn locks, styled down and straight, for this particular event.

Throughout the summer, Julia Fox has consistently pushed the boundaries of fashion. Her wardrobe choices have ranged from a chained-up bikini to a see-through thong bodysuit. 

She also made a memorable appearance in a red sequined gown with a heart-shaped butt cutout at a British Vogue party and starred in a BDSM-inspired beauty campaign for a new makeup line.

