Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Web Desk

Joe Jonas’ forced into the very ‘last resort’ amid Sophie Turner divorce

Web Desk

Insiders have just broken their silence over the relationship between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

According to their findings the Jonas Brothers star attempted to ‘salvage’ the marriage before the divorce filing moved forward.

The inside source in question broke all their thoughts down during an interview with Page Six.

they began by admitting, “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.”

“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

“It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage.”

One of those disagreements in question was before of their extroverted and introverted nature, because “she likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

