Sophie Turner seen partying WILDLY days before Joe Jonas filed for divorce

Sophie Turner felt 'trapped' in her marriage to Joe Jonas and having kids at a young age

A close friend of Sophie Turner has revealed that she felt “trapped” in her marriage to Joe Jonas and had regrets about “missing out” on her carefree youth after marrying him and having two children at a young age.

Joe, 34, has officially initiated divorce proceedings from Sophie, 27, citing that their relationship “irretrievably broken.”

The unnamed friend of Sophie disclosed that issues in their relationship began to surface around Christmas last year, leading to their separation at the beginning of the summer. During this time, Sophie spent her months partying with her school friends in the UK and traveling to Europe.

Recently, Sophie was seen in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out at the arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham, where she had been filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan.

The party is believed to have been the wrap party for the series, which has kept Sophie occupied in the UK since May. She indulged in £6.50 cocktails and engaged in a boxing game.

In an attempt to salvage their marriage, Joe brought their two children to the UK over the summer and spent time in Warwickshire, Sophie's hometown.

However, their efforts to reconcile their differences were unsuccessful, leading Joe to return to the US with their children, who have been residing with him since their separation.