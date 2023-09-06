 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Web Desk

Thousands watch video of George and Amal Clooney engaging in PDA in Italy

Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Thousands of people have seen a video of George Clooney and his wife Amal engaging in a public display of affection at the DVF Awards 2023 during the Venice Film Festival.

The video of the couple was shot on Thursday as they arrived at the event hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

Five DVF Awards are bestowed to women who have demonstrated leadership, strength, and courage in their commitment to women's causes each year. 


Human rights lawyer Amal's work in advocating for victims of abuses worldwide was recognized by the organization.

“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur, and female activists imprisoned around the globe. Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched," a press release from the DVF Awards stated.


