Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Bianca Censori’s friends ‘concerned’ Kanye West turning her into ‘radicalized’ Kim Kardashian

Bianca and Kanyes controversial behavior in Italy has left her friends extremely concerned
Bianca and Kanye's controversial behavior in Italy has left her friends 'extremely concerned' 

Concerns have arisen among friends of Bianca Censori, who is often referred to as Kanye West's “wife,” due to her increasingly unusual behavior in recent months.

They fear that the rapper may be exerting undue influence on her, potentially leading her down a path resembling a “radicalized” version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

During a recent trip to Italy, Kanye, 46, and Bianca, 28, have been involved in a series of controversial incidents, with one of the most notable being their risqué behavior during a boat ride in Venice, where the rapper exposed his naked backside in public.

These actions have not only stirred anger among the local Italian community but have also triggered a police investigation into their indecent conduct on the boat.

Those close to Bianca are deeply worried about her behavior, asserting that it does not align with her true character. Instead, they believe it may be a result of Kanye's influence over her, leading to actions that are out of character for her.

“Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her],” a close friend of Bianca's told DailyMail.com.

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

“But she has no one right now and it is scary.”

Bianca, who assumed the role of Head of Architecture for Yeezy, became associated with the Praise God singer in January 2023, shortly after his divorce from his former wife, Kim, was officially completed.

During his marriage to Kim, Kanye frequently described her as his “muse” and played a significant role in shaping her fashion preferences.

