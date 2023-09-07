When Prince Harry explained Meghan Markle 'clear thinking' on 'suicide'

Prince Harry once touched upon the time Meghan Markle struggled with her mental health.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Netflix series admitted they both developed anxiety and depression amid pressures during their time in the UK.

Speaking about her condition, Meghan admitted she started feeling suicidal at a certain point.

"It was like, all of this will stop if I'm not here," she said. "And that was the scariest thing about it because it was such clear thinking.”

Harry himself added: “I was devastated. I knew she was struggling. We were both struggling, but I never thought it would get to that stage — and the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed."

He continued: “I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry."

"What took over my feelings was my royal role," he said. "I had been trained to worry more about, 'What are people going to think if we don't go to this event? We're going to be late,' and looking back on it now, I hate myself for it."