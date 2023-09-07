Kanye West knocks on the court's door amid Italy wild antics

Kanye West is going to the court for justice as his wild antics in Italy have created uproar in the country.

But, the outspoken rapstar's reason to knock on the court doors is for a different reason: blocking the costly online leak of his music.

Approaching the Los Angeles Superior Court, the Grammy winner has filed a lawsuit after his music unofficially found its way to the internet as he alleged trade secrets and breach of contract.

Ye identified one of the alleged perpetrators who leaked his music, costing him dearly. Named as Does, the defendant on his social media released the Donda hitmaker's unreleased tracks, according to the legal papers.

The 46-year-old alleged he "suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants. In addition, the Defendant's actions amount to the theft of a trade secret. Ye's musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy and the efforts taken to safeguard it," per RadarOnline.

Besides music, the Chicago hip-hop artist alleged that the person leaked unauthorized videos, including a Los Vegas private listening party and a mini-documentary.

The report added that the rapper wants legal bills covered for the case and a lifelong injunction to stop his music leak from the accounts.

In Italy, meanwhile, the Venetian police are opening an investigation on the seemingly naughty shenanigans of Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori that has left the locals fuming.

