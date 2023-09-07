 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Charli D'Amelio sends love to Kourtney Kardashian after pregnancy scare

Charli D’Amelio expressed her excitement on her boyfriend Landon Barker's stepmom Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy after her scary fetal surgery.

The social media personality sent love and “happy vibes” to the reality TV star and her husband Travis Barker just hours after she broke her silence over her recent hospitalization.

"I think everyone's very excited about [the] family expanding, and obviously happy and healthy positive vibes all around," Charli told People Magazine.

She added, "I'm so excited for them. I think everyone is just happy to see them happy."

Speaking of her pregnancy scare, Kourtney took to Instagram to thank the “incredible doctors” who saved her yet-unborn child’s life.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she penned in an emotional post.

Finally revealing what the "family emergency" was about when the Blink 102 drummer had to postpone his shows, she thanked him and her mother Kris Jenner for being by her side in such a difficult time.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote. 

Kourtney continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"Praise be to God,” she added before concluding, “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

