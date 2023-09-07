Savannah Chrisley claims Todd and Julie receiving ‘inhumane’ treatment by prison guards

Savannah Chrisley claims that her parents Todd and Julie are being made to pay for speaking up against prison conditions

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, has voiced her concerns about the difficult and what she describes as "awful" and "violent" conditions her parents are reportedly enduring in jail.

She alleges that prison guards, whom she deems "corrupt," are subjecting her parents to hardships such as cutting off air conditioning and locking down ice machines, all while they suffer in sweltering 100-degree heat.

The reality TV stars, Todd (54) and Julie (50), were found guilty in 2022 of a $30 million tax fraud scheme and were collectively sentenced to 19 years in jail.

Throughout their time in prison, their legal team has made repeated claims of mistreatment and criticized officials for denying the couple's appeal for home confinement last month.

In a video shared with DailyMail.com, she remarked, “I mean it's all awful, our federal system is all out of whack and there needs to be reform and change.”

“People are living in inhumane conditions, people are dying in these prisons, and they sweep it under the rug.”

‘The people who are running the prisons are the corrupt ones so they should be in there themselves.”

When asked to explain the “inhumane” conditions she talked of, she said: “Being in conditions where it's 100 degrees inside and having no air conditioning, and the prisons padlocking the ice machines just to retaliate against the inmates.”

Currently, Todd is serving his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, serving her seven-year sentence.