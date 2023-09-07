Jamie Foxx tackles Tommy Lee Jones’ legal battle in trailer for ‘The Burial’

file footage





Jamie Foxx gears up to tackle a complex legal battle in trailer of Prime Video's The Burial. This courtroom dramedy, featuring a star-studded cast including Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, and Alan Ruck, is slated to premiere on September 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Adapted from Jonathan Harr's 1999 New Yorker article of the same title, The Burial revolves around personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary (portrayed by Foxx) and his quest to assist funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe (Jones) in a contract dispute against the Loewen funeral company.

Guided by Gary, O'Keefe embarks on a legal battle against Raymond Loewen's (played by Bill Camp) company, delving into the complexities and deceptions within the funeral industry while shedding light on Gary's ambitious and unconventional background.

Speaking with People, director Maggie Betts gushed over Foxx’s acting prowess, saying, “The real Willie Gary has a huge, larger-than-life personality, and I knew Jamie had the talent, charisma and range to bring this complex and multi-faceted persona to the screen.”

“He was a perfect match for the role, and he brought so much more humanity and vulnerability to the character than I could have ever expected which, as a director, was very exciting to work with.”

She added, “The film is triumphant and inspiring, and will leave audiences laughing, cheering and feeling deeply.”

The Burial, written by Betts and Doug Wright, boasts a talented production team including Jamie Foxx, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Datari Turner, Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman, and Bobby Shriver.

After its premiere at TIFF, The Burial will be screened in select theaters on October 6 before becoming available on Prime Video starting October 13.