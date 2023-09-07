Kris Jenner’s new pic leads to Ozempic use speculations among fans

After her daughters Kim and Khloé, Kris Jenner has now been accused of using Ozempic to slim down

After her daughters Kim and Khloé, Kris Jenner has been recently accused of utilizing Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication, for rapid weight loss.

This speculation arose after she shared a series of photos on her Italy trip via Instagram.

One of these snaps displayed a notably slimmer Jenner dressed in an all-white ensemble, comprising an A-line dress and a petite jacket. In her caption, she wrote, "Under the Tuscan sun."

Khloé took to the comments to pay a sweet compliment to mom, “You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” receiving nearly 1,000 likes by Thursday.

Some individuals, however, used the comments section to suggest that Jenner may have used Ozempic to shed a few pounds.

“Rocking the Ozempic too?,” one person wrote.

“Ozempic baddie,” another added.

“Ozempic is amazing,” a third said.

One user alluded to the assumption that Kim and Khloé have also used the drug to slim down. “The Ozempic runs deep in this family.”

Jenner is yet to respond to the comments, but Khloé has previously addressed the “mean” people who alleged that she used the drug.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” the Good American founder shot back at a hater in January. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions.”

“I guess new year still means mean people.”