 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner’s new pic leads to Ozempic use speculations among fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

After her daughters Kim and Khloé, Kris Jenner has now been accused of using Ozempic to slim down
After her daughters Kim and Khloé, Kris Jenner has now been accused of using Ozempic to slim down

After her daughters Kim and Khloé, Kris Jenner has been recently accused of utilizing Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication, for rapid weight loss.

This speculation arose after she shared a series of photos on her Italy trip via Instagram.

One of these snaps displayed a notably slimmer Jenner dressed in an all-white ensemble, comprising an A-line dress and a petite jacket. In her caption, she wrote, "Under the Tuscan sun."

Khloé took to the comments to pay a sweet compliment to mom, “You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” receiving nearly 1,000 likes by Thursday.

Some individuals, however, used the comments section to suggest that Jenner may have used Ozempic to shed a few pounds.

“Rocking the Ozempic too?,” one person wrote.

“Ozempic baddie,” another added.

“Ozempic is amazing,” a third said.

One user alluded to the assumption that Kim and Khloé have also used the drug to slim down. “The Ozempic runs deep in this family.”

Jenner is yet to respond to the comments, but Khloé has previously addressed the “mean” people who alleged that she used the drug.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” the Good American founder shot back at a hater in January. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions.”

“I guess new year still means mean people.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is causing ‘burbling speculation’ about what’s ‘maritally rotten’

Prince Harry is causing ‘burbling speculation’ about what’s ‘maritally rotten’
Sibling rivalry at its peak in UK as Prince William and Harry jostle for attention video

Sibling rivalry at its peak in UK as Prince William and Harry jostle for attention

Jamie Foxx tackles Tommy Lee Jones’ legal battle in trailer for ‘The Burial’ video

Jamie Foxx tackles Tommy Lee Jones’ legal battle in trailer for ‘The Burial’
Prince Harry arrives in London ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Prince Harry arrives in London ahead of Queen's death anniversary

‘Less than supportive’: Joe Jonas faces accusations of pushing Sophie Turner to the brink

‘Less than supportive’: Joe Jonas faces accusations of pushing Sophie Turner to the brink
King Charles reaches milestone of his first year as monarch video

King Charles reaches milestone of his first year as monarch

Prince Harry is treating people like ‘placeholders’

Prince Harry is treating people like ‘placeholders’
Jimmy Fallon lands in trouble as 16 ‘The Tonight Show’ staffers accuse him of ‘erratic behaviour’

Jimmy Fallon lands in trouble as 16 ‘The Tonight Show’ staffers accuse him of ‘erratic behaviour’

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah ‘still together’ amid custody filing

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah ‘still together’ amid custody filing

William and Kate forced to shoulder the blame for decision to drive Andrew video

William and Kate forced to shoulder the blame for decision to drive Andrew

Leonardo DiCaprio settles down with new ‘girlfriend’ Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio settles down with new ‘girlfriend’ Vittoria Ceretti

Charlie Puth announces to marry his best friend

Charlie Puth announces to marry his best friend