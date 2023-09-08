 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

DC throws grieving Aquaman pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols
DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols

Aquaman under James Wan was the billion-dollar goal for the DC; however, The Conjuring filmmaker was not the first choice to helm the King Under the Sea. Jeff Nichols was.

In a chat with Happy Sad Confused podcast, the critically acclaimed director said, “I still have scenes from [‘Aquaman’] in my head that would’ve been good,” as his successes from indie films Mud and Take Shelter caught the studio attention and talks were held in 2014.

He continued, “They would’ve been quite different from the film that was made. It wasn’t ever feasible.”

However, the filmmaker admitted his vision would not fit in the previous DC storyline.

“I liked the older Aquaman, like when he had a harpoon for a hand. He was a fallen king and his son had died. He was in mourning. Obviously from this brief pitch you can see it would’ve sold hundreds of dollars worth of tickets.”

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman struck the right cord and went on to become a massive hit for nascent now-shelved DCEU. Buoyed by success, the studio greenlighted the sequel of the superhero movie which will roll out later in 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him video

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry
Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy
Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity

Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity
Kris Jenner’s new pic leads to Ozempic use speculations among fans

Kris Jenner’s new pic leads to Ozempic use speculations among fans
Prince Harry is causing ‘burbling speculation’ about what’s ‘maritally rotten’

Prince Harry is causing ‘burbling speculation’ about what’s ‘maritally rotten’
Sibling rivalry at its peak in UK as Prince William and Harry jostle for attention video

Sibling rivalry at its peak in UK as Prince William and Harry jostle for attention

Jamie Foxx tackles Tommy Lee Jones’ legal battle in trailer for ‘The Burial’ video

Jamie Foxx tackles Tommy Lee Jones’ legal battle in trailer for ‘The Burial’
Prince Harry arrives in London ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Prince Harry arrives in London ahead of Queen's death anniversary

‘Less than supportive’: Joe Jonas faces accusations of pushing Sophie Turner to the brink

‘Less than supportive’: Joe Jonas faces accusations of pushing Sophie Turner to the brink