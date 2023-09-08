Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere

Cardi B's fans are in a frenzy as the singer has announced the release of a teaser of her highly anticipated song, Bongos, a collaboration between her and another pop star, Meghan Thee Stallion.



Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video clip announcing the release of her song and told her fans that she'll be going live with her collaborator Meghan for the premiere of the official video of the song.

The caption of the post, filled with her signature humour and enthusiasm, stated, "OK GUYS, I WILL BE POSTING A LITTLE TEASER TODAY AT 6 PM FOR BONGOS!! Andddd At 11:30 PM EST me and @theestallion will be going live on YouTube to premiere the official video to Bongos!! Meet me THERE with no pubic hairs !!!!!)"

Her fans flooded the section, expressing their excitement at the release of the highly anticipated song. One of the fans wrote, "I'm so excited for them. I know the Rag Dolls are plotting, and their fleabag leader is in her basement thinking of something, get the coins and streams ready y'all."



Another expressed, "No matter what y’all say every song Cardi Wrote always ends up on the top 10 charts." A third fan expressed, "A cultural reset is coming I fear."