 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere

Cardi B's fans are in a frenzy as the singer has announced the release of a teaser of her highly anticipated song, Bongos, a collaboration between her and another pop star, Meghan Thee Stallion.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video clip announcing the release of her song and told her fans that she'll be going live with her collaborator Meghan for the premiere of the official video of the song.

The caption of the post, filled with her signature humour and enthusiasm, stated, "OK GUYS, I WILL BE POSTING A LITTLE TEASER TODAY AT 6 PM FOR BONGOS!! Andddd At 11:30 PM EST me and @theestallion will be going live on YouTube to premiere the official video to Bongos!! Meet me THERE with no pubic hairs !!!!!)"

Her fans flooded the section, expressing their excitement at the release of the highly anticipated song. One of the fans wrote, "I'm so excited for them. I know the Rag Dolls are plotting, and their fleabag leader is in her basement thinking of something, get the coins and streams ready y'all." 

Another expressed, "No matter what y’all say every song Cardi Wrote always ends up on the top 10 charts." A third fan expressed, "A cultural reset is coming I fear." 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship
Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony

Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony
Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?

Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?
Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK video

Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK
Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols
Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him video

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry
Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

Toronto International Film Festival opens amid Hollywood strikes

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy

Fans hail Kano’s ‘phenomenal’ acting in ‘superb’ final season of Top Boy
Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity

Prince Harry can ‘last a day or two’ but ‘can’t maintain popularity