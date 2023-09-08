Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'

Tom Hardy, the Hollywood actor known for his use of accents in movies, has stunned his fans by revealing another absurd and strange accent in his new upcoming movie, The Bikeriders.

The trailer for the movie was released on Thursday, and it revealed that Tom stars with Jodie Comer, Justin Butler, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus.

The Bikeriders | Official Trailer

Jodie Comers plays Kathy in the movie, a character who recounts the story of the Midwestern motorcycle club. The upcoming release is based on a 1967 photo comic book titled The Bikeriders.



The viewers of the trailer have been stunned by the accent of Tom Hardy, and they couldn't help but share their emotions on different social media platforms.

One netizen wrote, "Babe, wake up; there's a new Tom Hardy voice I want to impersonate for the next 6–8 months."

Another user penned his whole analysis of the movie based on the trailer, writing, "This movie has everything. Tom Hardy speaks in a pizza shop owner's accent. Jodie Comer is speaking in a small cartoon mouse voice. The accent was formerly known as Elvis. Mike Feist."

According to the Mirror, the netizen's views on Tom's absurd accent came after American citizens admitted to having difficulty understanding the actor's accent.

The publication revealed that more than half of Americans are believed to be keeping their subtitles on while watching the Irish and Scottish accents of English.